Hankook Tire executive indicted over alleged unfair intra-affiliate trading
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- An executive of the nation's leading tiremaker, Hankook Tire & Technology Co., was indicted Thursday for his alleged involvement in unfair intra-affiliate trading.
The executive in charge of purchase, surnamed Jeong, allegedly colluded with Chairman Cho Hyun-bum in Hankook Tire's purchase of overpriced tire molds from its affiliate, Hankook Precision Works Co., according to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.
The prosecution also indicted the corporate body as it broadens an investigation into Cho and his family.
The unfair business practice that lasted from 2014 to 2017 was allegedly aimed at helping the company solidify its presence in the market, officials said.
Prosecutors also suspect the unfair profits obtained by Hankook Precision Works eventually were pocketed by Cho.
The investigation comes after the antitrust regulator decided to impose a fine of over 8 billion won (US$6.5 million) on Hankook Tire.
Separately, prosecutors are also investigating Chairman Cho over embezzlement allegations.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Vibe' by Taeyang, Jimin debuts No. 76 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
Yoon reaffirms commitment to nuclear treaty in Davos
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
-
Yoon reaffirms commitment to nuclear treaty in Davos
-
Publisher suspends supplying books by disgraced poet amid criticism
-
(5th LD) Two dead, 8 missing as cargo ship carrying 22 sinks off Jeju
-
Cold wave warnings issued across S. Korea; Seoul witnesses coldest day
-
(LEAD) Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, surrounding areas
-
Military blames 'insufficient' threat perception, equipment, training for failure to shoot down N.K. drones
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit record low in Nov.