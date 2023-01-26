S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 26, 2023
All News 16:32 January 26, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.531 3.535 -0.4
2-year TB 3.375 3.382 -0.7
3-year TB 3.273 3.285 -1.2
10-year TB 3.231 3.229 +0.2
2-year MSB 3.398 3.390 +0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.361 4.400 -3.9
91-day CD 3.650 3.660 -1.0
(END)
