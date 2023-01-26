BLACKPINK meets Brigitte Macron at concert in Paris

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has performed at a concert in Paris hosted by a charity group associated with French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

The quartet performed "Shut Down" from its second studio album, Born Pink, during the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes concert at the Le Zenith Arena in the French capital on Wednesday (local time), music industry sources said.

The South Korean pop artists took a photo with Macron and Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich.

Macron heads the French Hospital Foundation, aimed at improving the lives of patients in hospitals.

BLACKPINK has been on a world tour since October, which began in Seoul.

In December, Macron was also seen at a concert hall during the artists' world tour in Paris.



The photo taken from Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich's Instagram on Jan. 26, 2023, shows K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and Brigitte Macron, France's first lady (3rd from L). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

(END)