SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 27.



Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea to provide minute support on gas bills amid growing public discomfort (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Small, midsized firms on the brink (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Worst cold wave' in chip industry grips S. Korea (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to increase support for gas bills for vulnerable to deal with most urgent problem (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to increase support for vulnerable as heating bills surge (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea to double support for 1.6 million low-income families (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Monthly gas bills in restaurants reach around 750,000 won (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea could have saved 644 lives if basic safety rules were kept (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea's lukewarm countermeasures against discharge of Fukushima contaminated water (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Big change in Big Tech; ChatGPT war begins (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Real estate in provinces continues to dive even with eased regulations (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Support for gas bills increased for vulnerable (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Seoul to expand energy vouchers, discounts for low-income families (Korea Herald)

-- Korean economy shrinks for 1st time in 10 quarters (Korea Times)

