LG Display turns to red in 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net loss of 3.19 trillion won (US$2.6 billion), swinging from a profit of 1.33 trillion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 2.08 trillion won for the year, compared with a profit of 2.23 trillion won from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 12.5 percent to 26.15 trillion won.

(END)