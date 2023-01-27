LG Display turns to red in 2022
All News 07:50 January 27, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net loss of 3.19 trillion won (US$2.6 billion), swinging from a profit of 1.33 trillion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 2.08 trillion won for the year, compared with a profit of 2.23 trillion won from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 12.5 percent to 26.15 trillion won.
