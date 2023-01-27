SK On to open IT center in Georgia

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker SK On Co. is set to open an IT facility in the U.S. state of Georgia later this month, according to Georgia governor's office Friday, as part of its major investment in the region that includes the establishment of two electric vehicle (EV) battery plants.

The IT facility, located in Roswell, will serve as a management center for SK On's battery manufacturing facilities across the United States, including the Georgia plants, a press release by the office of Gov. Brian Kemp showed.

SK Battery America, the U.S. unit of the Seoul-based company, is expected to invest around US$19 million for the facility over the next few years, which will help create 200 high-tech jobs, the office said.

SK On has invested $2.6 billion in the two EV battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia, as it seeks to bolster its presence in America.

The output from the Georgia plants is used in Ford F-150 Lightning pickup trucks and Volkswagen ID.4 crossover SUVs.

SK On, the world's fifth-largest battery maker, is building three other EV battery plants -- two in Kentucky and another in Tennessee -- in a joint $11.4 billion venture with Ford Motor Co.



This file photo shows a Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck, equipped with SK batteries, parked at the construction site for the joint EV manufacturing plants, being built by the joint venture between SK On Co. and Ford Motor Co., in Glendale, Kentucky, the United States, on Jan. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

