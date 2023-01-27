Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mobis 2022 net income up 5.3 pct to 2.48 tln won

All News 08:55 January 27, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net income of 2.48 trillion won (US$2 billion), up 5.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 2.02 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 2.04 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 24.5 percent to 51.9 trillion won.
