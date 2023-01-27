Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 27, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -5/-9 Sunny 0
Incheon -5/-9 Sunny 0
Suwon -4/-9 Sunny 0
Cheongju -3/-7 Cloudy 10
Daejeon -2/-8 Sunny 20
Chuncheon -4/-12 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 00/-6 Sunny 0
Jeonju -2/-6 Sunny 20
Gwangju -1/-4 Snow 60
Jeju 04/03 Sleet 60
Daegu 00/-5 Sunny 0
Busan 02/-2 Sunny 0
(END)
