Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 27, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -5/-9 Sunny 0

Incheon -5/-9 Sunny 0

Suwon -4/-9 Sunny 0

Cheongju -3/-7 Cloudy 10

Daejeon -2/-8 Sunny 20

Chuncheon -4/-12 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 00/-6 Sunny 0

Jeonju -2/-6 Sunny 20

Gwangju -1/-4 Snow 60

Jeju 04/03 Sleet 60

Daegu 00/-5 Sunny 0

Busan 02/-2 Sunny 0

