S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 30,000 for 2nd day after holiday
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed at over 30,000 for the second straight day Friday due to increased tests after the Lunar New Year holiday that ended earlier this week.
The country reported 31,711 new cases, including 49 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,107,363, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Friday's daily infections increased by more than 4,300 from a week earlier.
The country added 36 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,332. The number of critically ill patients came to 481, down from 489 the previous day, the KDCA said.
The government plans to lift a mask mandate for most indoor public spaces, including schools, on Jan. 30, but people will still be required to wear masks on public transportation and in medical facilities.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Vibe' by Taeyang, Jimin debuts No. 76 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
-
Yoon reaffirms commitment to nuclear treaty in Davos
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
Military ends search for drone near THAAD base, citing 'low' espionage possibility
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit record low in Nov.
-
(LEAD) Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, surrounding areas
-
Military says it initially regarded N.K. drone intrusion as non-emergency situation
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
S. Korea's gas, coal imports hit record high in 2022: data