LG Energy Solution Q4 net income up 283.8 pct to 275.6 bln won
All News 09:45 January 27, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 275.6 billion won (US$224.3 million), up 283.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 213.6 percent on-year to 237.4 billion won. Revenue increased 92.3 percent to 8.53 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 295 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
