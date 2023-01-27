LG Energy Solution 2022 net profit down 16.1 pct to 779.8 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Friday reported its 2022 net income of 779.8 billion won (US$634.7 million), down 16.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.21 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 768.5 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 43.4 percent to 25.59 trillion won.

