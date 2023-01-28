(2nd LD) Opposition leader Lee appears for questioning in corruption probe

(ATTN: ADDS Lee's remarks, more details in paras 5-7)

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung appeared before prosecutors for questioning Saturday as part of a corruption investigation that he has denounced as political oppression against the opposition.

It marks the second time in less than a month that Lee, chair of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), has appeared for questioning, after he underwent 12 hours of questioning in a separate corruption probe on Jan. 10.

Lee showed up at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul at about 10:20 a.m. in connection with a corruption-laden property development project in the city of Seongnam, south of Seoul, which was pushed for when Lee was mayor.

"This place is where the Yoon Suk Yeol dictatorship through the prosecution destroyed the rule of law and constitutional order," Lee told reporters before entering the office. "No matter how big and strong the power is, it cannot defeat the people."

Lee added that his written statement to be submitted to the prosecutors will show how "absurd" their allegations are and what the "objective truth" is.

Lee is expected to refer the prosecutors to the statement in response to their questioning during the session.

The questioning is expected to end before midnight if Lee declines to take part in a late-night session.



Lee Jae-myung, chair of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks to reporters before entering the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul for questioning as part of a corruption investigation on Jan. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

The case centers on the allegations that a private asset management company, Hwacheon Daeyu, was allowed to reap about 404 billion won (US$328.7 million) of profits from the development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam thanks to dubious arrangements allegedly approved by then Mayor Lee.

Lee is suspected of breach of trust during the process.

He is also suspected of involvement in the alleged wrongdoing by Jeong Jin-sang, a longtime close confidant of his. Jeong was indicted for allegedly providing partners affiliated with the company with business favors in exchange for their promise to give him dozens of billions of won in kickbacks.

Jeong was also suspected of taking election funds from them.

On Jan. 10, Lee underwent 12 hours of questioning as part of a separate investigation into allegations that the Seongnam city government attracted 17 billion won in corporate donations to its municipal football club in return for administrative favors between 2016 and 2018 while he was the mayor.

Lee has vehemently refuted all allegations and claimed his innocence, accusing the prosecution of fabricating charges against him and abusing its power for a politically motivated probe of a former presidential election rival of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Prosecutors were reportedly considering combining the two separate cases involving Lee to file for an arrest warrant for him following the second round of questioning.

Even if prosecutors seek an arrest warrant for him, Lee is expected to avoid arrest because, by law, prosecutors need parliamentary consent to arrest a lawmaker while the assembly is in session, and the National Assembly, where the DP has a majority, is expected to refuse to consent to Lee's arrest.

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)