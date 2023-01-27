Seoul stocks sharply up late Fri. morning on tech rally
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended gains late Friday morning as foreign investors snapped up major tech shares after a rally on Wall Street overnight.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 26.31 points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,494.96 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI opened slightly higher following gains on Wall Street overnight.
Investors had bet the U.S. economy and corporate earnings will be better than expected, driving up major stock indexes on Wall Street.
In Seoul, market top-caps were trading mixed.
No. 1 chipmaker Samsung Electronics added 1.56 percent, while smaller rival SK hynix slid 0.11 percent.
Battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.39 percent despite its record-high operating profit last year.
Auto shares gathered ground. Hyundai Motor advanced 0.69 percent and sister affiliate Kia rose 0.87 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,229.9 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
