(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
'Vibe' by Taeyang, Jimin debuts No. 76 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
-
Lawmaker tables bill on mandating nonflammable material in noise tunnels
-
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
-
Lawmaker tables bill on mandating nonflammable material in noise tunnels
-
Publisher suspends supplying books by disgraced poet amid criticism
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit record low in Nov.
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
Military says it initially regarded N.K. drone intrusion as non-emergency situation
-
S. Korea's gas, coal imports hit record high in 2022: data
-
(LEAD) Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, surrounding areas