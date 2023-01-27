The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll

SEOUL -- Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) is leading in the race for party leadership, but support for runner-up Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo also jumped twofold after strong contender Na Kyung-won bowed out, a poll showed Friday.

Kim was ahead of the others with 40 percent in the poll of 422 PPP supporters conducted by Realmeter between Wednesday and Thursday.



-----------------

Bad weather disrupts operation of Jeju airport again after 3 days

JEJU -- The operation of Jeju International Airport, the gateway to the southern resort island, was again disrupted by inclement weather Friday, only three days after its operational paralysis.

At present, wind shear and strong wind warnings are in effect for the airport.



-----------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 30,000 for 2nd day after holiday

SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed at over 30,000 for the second straight day Friday due to increased tests after the Lunar New Year holiday that ended earlier this week.

The country reported 31,711 new cases, including 49 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,107,363, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



-----------------

(LEAD) Secretary Austin to highlight U.S. commitment to S. Korea during upcoming trip to Seoul: Pentagon

WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will underscore the U.S.' commitment to the security of South Korea during his upcoming trip to Seoul, a Pentagon spokesperson said Thursday.

Sabrina Singh, principal deputy spokesperson for the defense department, also noted the U.S. defense chief looks forward to meeting with his South Korean counterparts, but said she had nothing to offer when asked if Austin will also be meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, Cambodia to boost trade, investment via FTA

SEOUL -- South Korea and Cambodia agreed Friday to enhance bilateral trade and investment by maximizing their free trade deal, which came into force a month earlier, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The discussions were made during a business and investment forum held in Seoul that brought together Seoul's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun, Cambodia's Commerce Minister Pan Sorasak, and government and corporate officials from the two nations, according to the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Energy.



-----------------

Daily FX turnover hits all-time high in 2022 amid market volatility

SEOUL -- Daily foreign exchange (FX) trading by banks in South Korea hit an all-time high in 2022 on increased demand from cross-border trading and transactions of currency-related derivatives amid heightened market volatility, central bank data showed Friday.

The daily FX turnover, including trading of derivatives, came to an average of US$62.38 billion last year, compared with $58.31 billion the previous year, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).



-----------------

K League named top Asian football league for 12th consecutive year by int'l organization

SEOUL -- South Korea's professional football league has been named the best competition in Asia for the 12th consecutive year by an international organization on the sport's history.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Friday it led all Asian circuits in the latest national league rankings by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), released earlier this month.



-----------------

BLACKPINK adds 6 Guinness World Record titles

SEOUL -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has earned six new Guinness World Records titles with its second studio album "Born Pink" and member Lisa's flourishing solo career, its agency YG Entertainment said Friday.

BLACKPINK has been certified as the first K-pop girl group to rank at No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart and the first K-pop girl group to top the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart.

(END)