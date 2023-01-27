POSCO Chemical swings to loss in Q4
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 26.1 billion won (US$21.2 million), shifting from a profit of 19.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 83.8 percent on-year to 3.3 billion won. Revenue increased 45.3 percent to 780.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 91.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
