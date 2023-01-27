POSCO Chemical 2022 net profit down 8.8 pct to 121.9 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 121.9 billion won (US$99 million), down 8.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 165.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 121.7 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 66 percent to 3.3 trillion won.

