POSCO Chemical 2022 net profit down 8.8 pct to 121.9 bln won
All News 13:58 January 27, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 121.9 billion won (US$99 million), down 8.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 165.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 121.7 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 66 percent to 3.3 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
Lawmaker tables bill on mandating nonflammable material in noise tunnels
-
(LEAD) N. Korea continues to provide ammunition to Russia in violation of UNSC sanctions: White House
-
Over 3,600 'separated' S. Koreans died last year without family reunions: gov't data
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit record low in Nov.
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
Military says it initially regarded N.K. drone intrusion as non-emergency situation
-
BLACKPINK meets Brigitte Macron at concert in Paris
-
S. Korea's gas, coal imports hit record high in 2022: data