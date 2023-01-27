POSCO International Q4 net income up 36.1 pct to 93.1 bln won
All News 13:59 January 27, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 93.1 billion won (US$75.6 million), up 36.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 168.8 billion won, up 20.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 13.3 percent to 7.96 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
Lawmaker tables bill on mandating nonflammable material in noise tunnels
-
(LEAD) N. Korea continues to provide ammunition to Russia in violation of UNSC sanctions: White House
-
Over 3,600 'separated' S. Koreans died last year without family reunions: gov't data
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit record low in Nov.
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
Military says it initially regarded N.K. drone intrusion as non-emergency situation
-
BLACKPINK meets Brigitte Macron at concert in Paris
-
S. Korea's gas, coal imports hit record high in 2022: data