POSCO International Q4 net income up 36.1 pct to 93.1 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 93.1 billion won (US$75.6 million), up 36.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 168.8 billion won, up 20.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 13.3 percent to 7.96 trillion won.

