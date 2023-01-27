Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO International Q4 net income up 36.1 pct to 93.1 bln won

All News 13:59 January 27, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 93.1 billion won (US$75.6 million), up 36.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 168.8 billion won, up 20.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 13.3 percent to 7.96 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!