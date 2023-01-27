POSCO International 2022 net profit up 69.7 pct to 604.9 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 604.9 billion won (US$491 million), up 69.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 54.2 percent on-year to 902.5 billion won. Annual revenue increased 11.9 percent to 37.98 trillion won.

