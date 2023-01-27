POSCO International 2022 net profit up 69.7 pct to 604.9 bln won
All News 13:59 January 27, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 604.9 billion won (US$491 million), up 69.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 54.2 percent on-year to 902.5 billion won. Annual revenue increased 11.9 percent to 37.98 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
Lawmaker tables bill on mandating nonflammable material in noise tunnels
-
(LEAD) N. Korea continues to provide ammunition to Russia in violation of UNSC sanctions: White House
-
Over 3,600 'separated' S. Koreans died last year without family reunions: gov't data
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit record low in Nov.
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
Military says it initially regarded N.K. drone intrusion as non-emergency situation
-
BLACKPINK meets Brigitte Macron at concert in Paris
-
S. Korea's gas, coal imports hit record high in 2022: data