Kia Q4 net profit up 63.2 pct to 2.03 tln won
All News 13:58 January 27, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 2.03 trillion won (US$1.7 billion), up 63.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 2.62 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.17 trillion won a year ago. Sales rose 34.8 percent to 23.16 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.89 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
