Kia 2022 net profit up 13.6 pct to 5.4 tln won

All News 13:58 January 27, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Friday reported its 2022 net income of 5.4 trillion won (US$4.4 billion), up 13.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 42.8 percent on-year to 7.23 trillion won. Annual sales increased 23.9 percent to 86.55 trillion won.
