S. Korea to sell 4 tln won of Treasury bills in Feb.
All News 15:00 January 27, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 4 trillion won (US$3.25 billion) worth of Treasury bills next month to finance the government's fiscal spending, the finance ministry said Friday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in four separate auctions in February, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year. The debts should be repaid within the year of issuance.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
Lawmaker tables bill on mandating nonflammable material in noise tunnels
-
(LEAD) N. Korea continues to provide ammunition to Russia in violation of UNSC sanctions: White House
-
Over 3,600 'separated' S. Koreans died last year without family reunions: gov't data
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit record low in Nov.
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
Military says it initially regarded N.K. drone intrusion as non-emergency situation
-
BLACKPINK meets Brigitte Macron at concert in Paris
-
S. Korea's gas, coal imports hit record high in 2022: data