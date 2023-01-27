LG Electronics shifts to loss in Q4
All News 15:16 January 27, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 212.4 billion won (US$172.5 million), turning from a profit of 21.3 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 90.7 percent on-year to 69.3 billion won. Sales increased 5.2 percent to 21.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was 74.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
