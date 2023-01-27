LG Electronics 2022 net income up 31.7 pct to 1.86 tln won
All News 15:16 January 27, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 1.86 trillion won (US$1.5 billion), up 31.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 3.55 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 4.05 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 12.9 percent to 83.46 trillion won.
(END)
