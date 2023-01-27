SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

------------

(LEAD) N. Korea urges antivirus efforts amid apparent preparations for military parade

SEOUL -- North Korea is making all-out antivirus efforts, its official media said Thursday, amid a news report that it has imposed a lockdown on the capital city of Pyongyang apparently ahead of a military parade to mark the army founding anniversary next month.

The Rodong Sinmun, the regime's main newspaper, stressed the need to place the top policy priority on strengthening quarantine efforts, calling on its people to continue fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic with the "greatest sense of vigilance."



------------

N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea's plan to hold defense meeting with UNC members

SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Wednesday denounced South Korea's plan to hold a defense ministerial meeting with members of the U.S.-led U.N. Command (UNC), accusing it as an attempt to wipe out Pyongyang.

Uriminzokkiri took issue with Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup's remarks earlier this month that Seoul and Washington will host the meeting later this year to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their alliance, during his report to President Yoon Suk Yeol on major policy tasks.



------------

N. Korean media airs documentary touting successful pandemic response

SEOUL -- North Korea's state TV has aired a documentary film praising the country's success in tackling the coronavirus pandemic last year amid efforts to prevent another outbreak.

The documentary, aired on the Korean Central Television on Monday night, introduced Pyongyang's antivirus measures since the country announced its first COVID-19 case in May last year, recalling the pandemic period as the greatest "disturbance since the founding of the country."

(END)