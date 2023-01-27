Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Jan. 23 -- Biden nominates new special envoy for N. Korean human rights
24 -- N. Korean media airs documentary touting successful pandemic response
25 -- Military blames 'insufficient' threat perception, equipment, training for failure to shoot down N.K. drones
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea's plan to hold defense meeting with UNC members
26 -- UNC says both Koreas breached armistice by flying drones in each other's territory
N. Korea urges antivirus efforts amid apparent preparations for military parade
27 -- Secretary Austin to highlight U.S. commitment to S. Korea during upcoming trip to Seoul: Pentagon
S. Korea to seek normalization of relations with N. Korea this year: unification ministry
