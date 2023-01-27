Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 January 27, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Jan. 23 -- Biden nominates new special envoy for N. Korean human rights

24 -- N. Korean media airs documentary touting successful pandemic response

25 -- Military blames 'insufficient' threat perception, equipment, training for failure to shoot down N.K. drones

N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea's plan to hold defense meeting with UNC members

26 -- UNC says both Koreas breached armistice by flying drones in each other's territory

N. Korea urges antivirus efforts amid apparent preparations for military parade

27 -- Secretary Austin to highlight U.S. commitment to S. Korea during upcoming trip to Seoul: Pentagon

S. Korea to seek normalization of relations with N. Korea this year: unification ministry
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!