Samsung Biologics Q4 net income up 366.4 pct to 369.9 bln won

All News 15:40 January 27, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 369.9 billion won (US$300.4 million), up 366.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 312.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 128.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 117.3 percent to 965.5 billion won.

The operating profit was 21.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
