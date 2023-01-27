Samsung Biologics 2022 net income up 102.8 pct to 798.1 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net income of 798.1 billion won (US$648.1 million), up 102.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 83.1 percent on-year to 983.6 billion won. Annual revenue increased 91.4 percent to 3 trillion won.

