KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,480 UP 30
KIA CORP. 68,700 DN 600
SK hynix 91,500 DN 800
Youngpoong 650,000 UP 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,950 UP 900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,350 0
SamsungF&MIns 209,500 UP 4,000
Kogas 34,400 UP 100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,970 DN 270
HMM 23,300 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 53,900 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 149,400 UP 1,400
S-Oil 91,100 UP 2,800
IS DONGSEO 36,050 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 79,700 UP 2,100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,300 DN 900
LG Innotek 284,000 UP 6,500
DWEC 4,715 UP 20
KEPCO KPS 34,550 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,950 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 352,500 UP 9,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,800 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,100 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 2,990 UP 30
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,150 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 128,500 UP 1,300
HANATOUR SERVICE 63,400 UP 500
COSMAX 79,900 UP 2,100
LGELECTRONICS 98,100 UP 200
LG H&H 759,000 UP 32,000
KIWOOM 99,200 DN 1,700
DSME 21,050 UP 650
KIH 63,500 UP 500
HDSINFRA 7,620 UP 310
LGCHEM 685,000 0
KEPCO E&C 64,500 UP 400
Celltrion 166,800 UP 1,500
GS 45,950 UP 750
ShinhanGroup 44,750 DN 150
TKG Huchems 19,910 UP 10
(MORE)
-
