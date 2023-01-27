SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,480 UP 30

KIA CORP. 68,700 DN 600

SK hynix 91,500 DN 800

Youngpoong 650,000 UP 9,000

HyundaiEng&Const 38,950 UP 900

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,350 0

SamsungF&MIns 209,500 UP 4,000

Kogas 34,400 UP 100

HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,970 DN 270

HMM 23,300 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI WIA 53,900 DN 600

KumhoPetrochem 149,400 UP 1,400

S-Oil 91,100 UP 2,800

IS DONGSEO 36,050 UP 400

HyundaiMipoDock 79,700 UP 2,100

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,300 DN 900

LG Innotek 284,000 UP 6,500

DWEC 4,715 UP 20

KEPCO KPS 34,550 UP 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,950 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 352,500 UP 9,500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,800 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,100 UP 1,000

KUMHOTIRE 2,990 UP 30

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,150 UP 300

SAMSUNG SDS 128,500 UP 1,300

HANATOUR SERVICE 63,400 UP 500

COSMAX 79,900 UP 2,100

LGELECTRONICS 98,100 UP 200

LG H&H 759,000 UP 32,000

KIWOOM 99,200 DN 1,700

DSME 21,050 UP 650

KIH 63,500 UP 500

HDSINFRA 7,620 UP 310

LGCHEM 685,000 0

KEPCO E&C 64,500 UP 400

Celltrion 166,800 UP 1,500

GS 45,950 UP 750

ShinhanGroup 44,750 DN 150

TKG Huchems 19,910 UP 10

(MORE)