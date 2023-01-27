GS E&C 23,500 UP 100

NHIS 9,540 UP 100

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,050 UP 110

SKC 97,900 DN 500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 687,000 UP 15,000

LS 69,800 UP 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES113300 UP5200

GC Corp 130,100 UP 1,100

DongwonInd 46,200 DN 500

KPIC 169,300 DN 4,500

GS Retail 28,650 UP 150

MERITZ SECU 6,620 DN 170

Ottogi 470,000 UP 4,000

HtlShilla 82,900 UP 600

SAMSUNG C&T 120,700 UP 1,000

LOTTE TOUR 13,980 DN 20

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24800 UP450

KT&G 94,000 DN 2,400

PanOcean 6,120 UP 170

SK 205,500 UP 7,600

Hanon Systems 9,350 DN 210

DONGSUH 20,300 0

LG Uplus 11,340 0

Kangwonland 23,900 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,600 UP 1,300

IBK 10,590 UP 20

Doosan Enerbility 16,590 UP 310

Doosanfc 32,950 DN 700

Kakao 64,700 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG CARD 31,150 UP 550

CheilWorldwide 22,100 UP 300

LOTTE CONF 117,100 DN 100

SamsungEng 24,600 UP 250

KT 35,500 UP 100

NAVER 211,500 UP 7,500

LG Display 14,180 UP 590

NCsoft 475,500 UP 3,500

S-1 59,300 DN 300

ZINUS 38,400 UP 200

HANWHA AEROSPACE 77,500 DN 100

