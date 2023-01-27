KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS E&C 23,500 UP 100
NHIS 9,540 UP 100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,050 UP 110
SKC 97,900 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 687,000 UP 15,000
LS 69,800 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES113300 UP5200
GC Corp 130,100 UP 1,100
DongwonInd 46,200 DN 500
KPIC 169,300 DN 4,500
GS Retail 28,650 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 6,620 DN 170
Ottogi 470,000 UP 4,000
HtlShilla 82,900 UP 600
SAMSUNG C&T 120,700 UP 1,000
LOTTE TOUR 13,980 DN 20
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24800 UP450
KT&G 94,000 DN 2,400
PanOcean 6,120 UP 170
SK 205,500 UP 7,600
Hanon Systems 9,350 DN 210
DONGSUH 20,300 0
LG Uplus 11,340 0
Kangwonland 23,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,600 UP 1,300
IBK 10,590 UP 20
Doosan Enerbility 16,590 UP 310
Doosanfc 32,950 DN 700
Kakao 64,700 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG CARD 31,150 UP 550
CheilWorldwide 22,100 UP 300
LOTTE CONF 117,100 DN 100
SamsungEng 24,600 UP 250
KT 35,500 UP 100
NAVER 211,500 UP 7,500
LG Display 14,180 UP 590
NCsoft 475,500 UP 3,500
S-1 59,300 DN 300
ZINUS 38,400 UP 200
HANWHA AEROSPACE 77,500 DN 100
