KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Mobis 214,500 DN 5,000
FOOSUNG 12,680 UP 20
HANWHA LIFE 2,875 UP 70
Fila Holdings 37,300 UP 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,200 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 51,800 DN 1,300
AMOREPACIFIC 147,400 UP 4,000
SK Innovation 169,500 UP 5,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,450 DN 200
KSOE 78,800 UP 1,900
MS IND 16,680 UP 170
LS ELECTRIC 52,500 UP 500
OCI 90,600 DN 600
KorZinc 570,000 DN 3,000
SamsungElecMech 149,900 UP 2,900
SamsungHvyInd 5,260 UP 90
Hanmi Science 30,500 DN 50
Hanssem 52,600 UP 300
F&F 147,000 UP 1,100
CJ LOGISTICS 91,500 UP 1,300
HITEJINRO 25,900 UP 100
DOOSAN 93,200 UP 1,900
DL 62,300 UP 200
Hanchem 206,000 UP 3,500
DWS 41,950 UP 200
KEPCO 20,300 UP 50
SamsungSecu 35,650 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,240 DN 40
SKTelecom 47,850 UP 1,500
HyundaiElev 30,500 DN 300
ShinpoongPharm 21,150 UP 250
Handsome 27,100 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,400 UP 900
Asiana Airlines 15,340 DN 20
COWAY 56,700 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,500 DN 100
KOLON IND 45,000 UP 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY337 00 DN100
DoubleUGames 49,000 DN 50
HanmiPharm 262,000 UP 1,000
