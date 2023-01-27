Hotel Shilla shifts to loss in Q4

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 81 billion won (US$65.8 million), shifting from a profit of 17.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 6.7 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 25 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 15.1 percent to 1.29 trillion won.

