Hotel Shilla shifts to loss in Q4

All News 16:16 January 27, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 81 billion won (US$65.8 million), shifting from a profit of 17.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 6.7 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 25 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 15.1 percent to 1.29 trillion won.
