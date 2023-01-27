Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hotel Shilla turns to loss in 2022

January 27, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net loss of 50.2 billion won (US$40.7 million), swinging from a profit of 27.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 34.1 percent on-year to 78.3 billion won. Annual sales increased 30.2 percent to 4.92 trillion won.
