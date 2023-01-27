S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 27, 2023
All News 16:30 January 27, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.506 3.531 -2.5
2-year TB 3.415 3.375 +4.0
3-year TB 3.304 3.273 +3.1
10-year TB 3.283 3.231 +5.2
2-year MSB 3.431 3.398 +3.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.364 4.361 +0.3
91-day CD 3.640 3.650 -1.0
