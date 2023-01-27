Yoon calls for raising awareness of N.K. human rights situation

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the unification ministry Friday to raise awareness of North Korea's human rights situation both at home and abroad, his office said.

Yoon gave the instruction while receiving a joint policy briefing from the unification ministry, the interior ministry, the veterans affairs ministry and the personnel management ministry.

"Reunification can happen suddenly, so only when we are prepared can we realize it," he was quoted as saying by senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.

"It's especially necessary to inform our people so they understand well the reality of North Korea's human rights and political situation," he said.

Yoon elaborated that in order for reunification to happen, there need to be changes in North Korea, South Korea and in the surrounding region.

"Please prepare with level-headed judgment rather than through an emotional approach," he was quoted as saying. "The unification ministry in particular should study North Korea's political, economic, social, and cultural conditions in more depth, and make sure our people and our surrounding nations have an accurate understanding of the North Korean people's reality."

While discussing the work of the veterans affairs ministry, Yoon called for establishing a culture of respect for all those who dedicated and sacrificed themselves for the nation.

During the interior ministry's report, he stressed the importance of providing accurate, prompt and science-based information to the public in emergency situations.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (front) salutes the national flag during the unification and interior ministries' joint reports for the year 2023 at Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office, in Seoul on Jan. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

