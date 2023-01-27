Former envoy to Geneva appointed as S. Korea's BIE cooperation ambassador
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Choi Kyong-lim, a former South Korean envoy to Geneva, has been appointed as ambassador for cooperation with the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to support the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, the Seoul foreign ministry said Friday.
According to the ministry, Choi was officially appointed Wednesday after being approved by the Cabinet. A veteran career diplomat with distinguished expertise in international trade, Choi also doubles as a special adviser for the country's expo bid committee.
The government has also appointed Lee Jae-min, a Seoul National University law school professor, as ambassador for economic security and Song In-chang, a former finance ministry official, as South Korea's sherpa to the Group of 20 international cooperation forum, the ministry added.
