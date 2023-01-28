Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- National pension to run out by 2055 at this rate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- National pension to be fully drained in 2055; geared up reforms likely to speed up (Kookmin Daily)
-- National pension to dry up 2 years earlier than expected after putting off reforms (Donga Ilbo)
-- Next generation to face 'contribution bomb' if state pension isn't reformed (Segye Times)
-- National pension to be depleted in 2055; 2 years earlier than expected (Chosun Ilbo)
-- National pension to be exhausted in 2055 and even earlier if reforms are postponed (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Villains who damage the climate take your hands off Earth!' (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Ugly duckling' startup to win an Emmy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- The fall of Hong Kong; companies, tourists leave the city (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- The price of postponing reform; state pension's depletion two years earlier than expected (Korea Economic Daily)
(LEAD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
Lawmaker tables bill on mandating nonflammable material in noise tunnels
300 won in cashable points to be provided for every cafe beverage bought in reusable cups
Families of Itaewon tragedy victims hold memorial service on Lunar New Year
(LEAD) Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military
N. Korean leader's sister condemns U.S. provision of tanks to Ukraine
Seoul education chief convicted in hiring of fired teachers; seat at risk
(LEAD) S. Korea to seek normalization of relations with N. Korea this year: unification ministry
Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military