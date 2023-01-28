Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- National pension to run out by 2055 at this rate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- National pension to be fully drained in 2055; geared up reforms likely to speed up (Kookmin Daily)
-- National pension to dry up 2 years earlier than expected after putting off reforms (Donga Ilbo)
-- Next generation to face 'contribution bomb' if state pension isn't reformed (Segye Times)
-- National pension to be depleted in 2055; 2 years earlier than expected (Chosun Ilbo)
-- National pension to be exhausted in 2055 and even earlier if reforms are postponed (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Villains who damage the climate take your hands off Earth!' (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Ugly duckling' startup to win an Emmy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- The fall of Hong Kong; companies, tourists leave the city (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- The price of postponing reform; state pension's depletion two years earlier than expected (Korea Economic Daily)
