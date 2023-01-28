Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 28, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-12 Sunny 30

Incheon -1/-10 Cloudy 30

Suwon -1/-12 Sunny 30

Cheongju -1/-11 Sunny 60

Daejeon 00/-11 Sunny 60

Chuncheon -2/-16 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 01/-10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 01/-9 Sunny 60

Gwangju 01/-7 Snow 60

Jeju 04/01 Snow 60

Daegu 02/-9 Cloudy 20

Busan 03/-7 Cloudy 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather forecast
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!