Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 28, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -1/-12 Sunny 30
Incheon -1/-10 Cloudy 30
Suwon -1/-12 Sunny 30
Cheongju -1/-11 Sunny 60
Daejeon 00/-11 Sunny 60
Chuncheon -2/-16 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 01/-10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 01/-9 Sunny 60
Gwangju 01/-7 Snow 60
Jeju 04/01 Snow 60
Daegu 02/-9 Cloudy 20
Busan 03/-7 Cloudy 20
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
Lawmaker tables bill on mandating nonflammable material in noise tunnels
-
300 won in cashable points to be provided for every cafe beverage bought in reusable cups
-
Families of Itaewon tragedy victims hold memorial service on Lunar New Year
-
(LEAD) Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military
-
N. Korean leader's sister condemns U.S. provision of tanks to Ukraine
-
Seoul education chief convicted in hiring of fired teachers; seat at risk
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to seek normalization of relations with N. Korea this year: unification ministry
-
Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military