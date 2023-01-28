S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 30,000
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell under 30,000 Saturday as the country plans to lift a mask mandate for most indoor places next week.
The country reported 23,612 new cases, including 48 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,130,730, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Saturday's daily infections were down by more than 4,000 from a week earlier.
The country added 29 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,361. The number of critically ill patients came to 410, down 71 from the previous day, the KDCA said.
The government will drop its mask mandate for most indoor public spaces, including schools, on Monday, but people will still be required to wear masks on public transportation and in medical facilities.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
Lawmaker tables bill on mandating nonflammable material in noise tunnels
-
300 won in cashable points to be provided for every cafe beverage bought in reusable cups
-
Families of Itaewon tragedy victims hold memorial service on Lunar New Year
-
(LEAD) Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military
-
N. Korean leader's sister condemns U.S. provision of tanks to Ukraine
-
Seoul education chief convicted in hiring of fired teachers; seat at risk
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to seek normalization of relations with N. Korea this year: unification ministry
-
Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military