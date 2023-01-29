Jan. 30

1954 -- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) launches its Korean committee.

1967 -- The Korea Exchange Bank is founded.

1974 -- South Korea and Japan sign an agreement on the zoning of their continental shelves.

1992 -- North Korea signs the nuclear safeguards agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

2003 -- Ewha Womans University decides to abolish a 50-year-old regulation forbidding its students from marrying before graduation.

2009 -- North Korea unilaterally announces that it will scrap all reconciliatory accords with South Korea, declaring a sea border in the Yellow Sea void.

2012 -- North Korea revises laws on foreign investment.

2013 -- South Korea successfully launches its first space rocket, the Korea Space Launch Vehicle-1 (KSLV-1), also known as Naro. The satellite carried by the rocket was later confirmed to have entered its intended orbit.

2017 -- North Korea's ambassador to China attends a new year reception that China's foreign minister hosted for foreign diplomats, signaling warm relations between the two allies days before the PyeongChang Winter Olympics held in South Korea. Pyongyang and Beijing had been in a rocky relationship as the latter tightened the screws on the former under international sanctions.

2018 -- The Supreme Court orders Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. to compensate four South Koreans for wartime forced labor and unpaid work. The top court upheld an appeals court ruling in 2013, which ordered the Japanese firm to pay each plaintiff 100 million won (US$85,055) in compensation.

