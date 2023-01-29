Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 29, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-8 Sunny 30

Incheon 04/-5 Sunny 30

Suwon 04/-9 Sunny 30

Cheongju 05/-8 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 05/-8 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 02/-14 Sunny 60

Gangneung 05/-6 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 06/-5 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 07/-3 Cloudy 20

Jeju 08/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 06/-6 Cloudy 20

Busan 07/-3 Sunny 0

(END)

