Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 29, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-8 Sunny 30
Incheon 04/-5 Sunny 30
Suwon 04/-9 Sunny 30
Cheongju 05/-8 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 05/-8 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 02/-14 Sunny 60
Gangneung 05/-6 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 06/-5 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 07/-3 Cloudy 20
Jeju 08/03 Cloudy 20
Daegu 06/-6 Cloudy 20
Busan 07/-3 Sunny 0
(END)
