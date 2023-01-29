(LEAD) N. Korea rejects alleged arms trading with Russia, warns of 'undesirable result'

(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with English-language statement; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean official on Sunday rejected alleged weapons transactions with Russia, warning the United States of an "undesirable result" if it continues to spread such rumors.

Kwon Jong-gun, director-general in charge of U.S. affairs at North Korea's foreign ministry, claimed the U.S. again talked about the "groundless rumor" of arms dealing between North Korea and Russia in an attempt to justify its offer of weapons to Ukraine.

The U.S. has recently announced its decision to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to help its fight against Russia's invasion. Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the country's leader Kim Jong-un, said Washington is crossing the "red line."

"Trying to tarnish the image of the DPRK by fabricating a non-existent thing is a grave provocation that can never be allowed and that can not but trigger its reaction," Kwon said in a statement carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"The U.S. should be mindful that it will face a really undesirable result if it persists in spreading the self-made rumor against the DPRK."

Kwon did not say what he meant by an undesirable result.

Earlier this month, the U.S. said North Korea continues to provide ammunition to Russia, releasing satellite imagery of Russian railcars traveling between Russia and North Korea on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 for what the U.S. called the initial delivery of North Korean weapons to a private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, for use in Ukraine.



This image shows Kwon Jong-gun, director general of the Department of U.S. Affairs of North Korea's foreign ministry. (Yonhap)

