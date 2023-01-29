Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Japanese teen romance film attracts 1 mln Korean viewers for 1st time in 21 yrs

All News 15:25 January 29, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- "Even if This Love Disappears from the World Tonight," a Japanese teen romance film, has drawn over 1 million viewers in South Korea, becoming the first Japanese live-action title to achieve the feat in 21 years, data showed Sunday.

The accumulated ticket sales of the movie reached 1,000,966 as of 12:03 p.m. on Sunday, the 61st day the film has been screened here, the movie's South Korean importer Media Castle said, citing box office figures.

The film depicts a love story between two high school students, Toru Kamiya and Maori Hino, who suffers a disease that causes her to have no memory of the previous day.

It is the first time a Japanese live-action film has achieved the 1-million feat since "Ju-On: The Grudge," a Japanese horror movie, hit the threshold in South Korea in 2002.

The most successful Japanese live-action movie in South Korea so far is "Love Letter," a 1995 romance piece by director Shunji Iwai, which drew 1.15 million viewers.

Shunsuke Michieda, a main cast member in "Even if This Love Disappears from the World Tonight," speaks during a press conference in Seoul on Jan. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Shunsuke Michieda, a main cast member in "Even if This Love Disappears from the World Tonight," speaks during a press conference in Seoul on Jan. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

