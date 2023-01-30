Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution forecast to seek arrest warrant for Lee Jae-myung (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution to seek arrest warrant for Lee Jae-myung; opposition to fire interior minister (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung rejects appearing again for questioning; arrest warrant to be sought (Donga Ilbo)
-- Number of reform measures for pensions to be revealed (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Signs of endemic, importance of preventive measures increases (Segye Times)
-- Opposition calls for protest outside of parliament; prosecution to seek arrest warrant (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Insurance rates of national pension service to be raised to 15 pct from 9 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Spy agency, prosecution power to be restored (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's lukewarm countermeasures against discharge of Fukushima contaminated water (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Semiconductor equipment from Japan, Netherlands to be banned from export to China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Unexpected local stock market rally (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea ends mask mandate, mostly (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hangul is just a few clicks away (Korea Herald)
-- Korea lifts indoor mask mandate today (Korea Times)
