(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 30)

Moving on from the mask mandate



The indoor mask mandate was lifted today. From now on, you don't have to wear a mask in most places except when you use public transport or medical facilities. The conservative Yoon Suk Yeol administration took the action 27 months after mandatory mask wearing was enforced in October 2020, eight months after the first Covid-19 infection was reported in February in Korea. The government's decision was possible thanks to the citizens' faithful compliance with the stringent mitigation guidelines set out by our public health authorities.

Now that the indoor mask mandate has been lifted following the earlier lifting last September of the mandate on outdoor masks, most of the Covid-19 quarantine decisions are left to the individual. But it is not a complete lifting of the rules yet. You must still pay a fine if you take off a mask in a bus, taxi, subway or hospital.

But confusion is expected in the transitional period. For instance, you must wear a mask on the subway, but don't have to do so inside the station. A lot of confusion could occur particularly on the frontline of education after the health authorities leave the decision on mask wearing during class to each school, even while mandating mask wearing on the school bus. Some cram schools are to demand their students wear a mask. That will surely confuse the students.

Some surveys show the negative impact from mask wearing on child development, but other surveys warn against infection risks for children when they don't wear a face mask. Given the contrasting results, the public health authorities must fix appropriate guidelines as quickly as possible.

The health authorities still recommend autonomous mask wearing even after the lifting, given the denser environment indoors during winter. So, it could be better to wear masks to protect yourself. In case an individual shows signs of a fever or cough, he or she had better not go to work — employers also are required to recommend the option.

Raising vaccination rates is also important. The only item that failed to meet the requirements for the complete lifting of the mask mandate was the inoculation rate. The health authorities recently announced a vaccination plan for toddlers and infants, but suspicion lingers over unwanted side effects. The health authorities must clear such doubts.

Even after the mask mandate is over, concerns still remain over the possibility of the virus spreading from foreign countries, including China. A new variant like the XBB.1.5 has already surfaced. The government should be careful not to return to the draconian control of people's daily lives if autonomous quarantine fails to curb potential risk factors.

