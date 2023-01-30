Jan. 31

1951 -- The United Nations calls China an "invader" after the People's Liberation Army enters the Korean War.

1954 -- A commuter train on its way to Osan Station collides with a military truck, overturning part of the train and killing more than 50 people.

1986 -- Do Jae-sung, then a secretary at the South Korean Embassy in Beirut, is abducted by Islamic militants.

1992 -- South Korea and Moldova establish diplomatic relations.

1992 -- South Korea and Kyrgyzstan establish diplomatic relations.

1996 -- Seo Taiji and Boys, one of South Korea's most popular boy bands in the 1990s, makes a surprise announcement to retire from the country's pop music scene, putting an end to its four-year stellar career.

1997 -- Prosecutors arrest Hanbo Group Chairman Chung Tae-soo on suspicion of bribery and embezzlement.

2001 -- The two Koreas hold their fourth round of military talks in the truce village of Panmunjom.

2012 -- World Cup star Ahn Jung-hwan retires after a 14-year football career. Ahn represented South Korea in 71 international matches and scored 17 goals, including the golden goal to seal South Korea's 2-1 win over Italy at the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup.

2013 -- South Korea warns North Korea that the North will face "grave consequences" if it conducts another nuclear test. The warning was issued after President Lee Myung-bak held a meeting with top security ministers.

2014 -- A legislative panel at the Virginia House of Delegates passes a bill requiring new school textbooks to use the Korean name East Sea, as well as the Sea of Japan, when referring to the disputed body of water between the two countries.

(END)