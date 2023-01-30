Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 January 30, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-6 Sunny 0
Incheon 02/-5 Sunny 0
Suwon 03/-7 Sunny 0
Cheongju 04/-5 Sunny 0
Daejeon 05/-5 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 03/-11 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 05/-3 Sunny 0
Jeonju 05/-4 Sunny 0
Gwangju 06/-3 Sunny 0
Jeju 08/04 Cloudy 0
Daegu 05/-3 Sunny 0
Busan 07/-2 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
S. Korea mistakenly fires machine gun near border with N. Korea
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 20,000 ahead of lifting of indoor mask mandate
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects alleged arms trading with Russia, warns of 'undesirable result'
-
Japanese teen romance film attracts 1 mln Korean viewers for 1st time in 21 yrs
-
(Yonhap Interview) NATO chief calls for stronger security ties with S. Korea to address China, other global challenges