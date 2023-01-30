Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 January 30, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-6 Sunny 0

Incheon 02/-5 Sunny 0

Suwon 03/-7 Sunny 0

Cheongju 04/-5 Sunny 0

Daejeon 05/-5 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 03/-11 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 05/-3 Sunny 0

Jeonju 05/-4 Sunny 0

Gwangju 06/-3 Sunny 0

Jeju 08/04 Cloudy 0

Daegu 05/-3 Sunny 0

Busan 07/-2 Sunny 0

