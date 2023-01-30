Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDI 2022 net profit up 63.1 pct to 2.03 tln won

All News 09:50 January 30, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Monday reported its 2022 net income of 2.03 trillion won (US$1.7 billion), up 63.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.8 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.06 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 48.5 percent to 20.12 trillion won.
