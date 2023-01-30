Hyundai-Rotem Q4 net profit up 380.1 pct to 123.2 bln won
All News 11:00 January 30, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 123.2 billion won (US$100.3 million), up 380.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 97.4 percent on-year to 60.7 billion won. Revenue increased 15 percent to 917.6 billion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
S. Korea mistakenly fires machine gun near border with N. Korea
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 20,000 ahead of lifting of indoor mask mandate
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects alleged arms trading with Russia, warns of 'undesirable result'
-
Japanese teen romance film attracts 1 mln Korean viewers for 1st time in 21 yrs
-
(Yonhap Interview) NATO chief calls for stronger security ties with S. Korea to address China, other global challenges