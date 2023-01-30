Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai-Rotem Q4 net profit up 380.1 pct to 123.2 bln won

All News 11:00 January 30, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 123.2 billion won (US$100.3 million), up 380.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 97.4 percent on-year to 60.7 billion won. Revenue increased 15 percent to 917.6 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai-Rotem
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!