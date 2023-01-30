Hyundai-Rotem Q4 net profit up 380.1 pct to 123.2 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 123.2 billion won (US$100.3 million), up 380.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 97.4 percent on-year to 60.7 billion won. Revenue increased 15 percent to 917.6 billion won.

