Hyundai-Rotem 2022 net income up 278.4 pct to 194.5 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Monday reported its 2022 net income of 194.5 billion won (US$158.4 million), up 278.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 147.5 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 80.2 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 10.1 percent to 3.16 trillion won.

